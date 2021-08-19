Home > Travel & Tourism

Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Aug 2021 12:40 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:40 AM BdST

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with Bangladesh and India, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.

[bdnews24.com has tweaked this Reuters report to highlight the decision on Bangladesh]

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories