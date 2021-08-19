Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2021 12:40 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:40 AM BdST
Kuwait will resume commercial flights with Bangladesh and India, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
The decision also includes resuming flights with Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.
[bdnews24.com has tweaked this Reuters report to highlight the decision on Bangladesh]
