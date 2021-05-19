Kuwait ends requiring quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers
Published: 19 May 2021 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 08:40 PM BdST
Kuwait's cabinet said on Tuesday that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.
The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19 not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.
