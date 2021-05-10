Thailand suspends issuing visas for non-Thai nationals in Bangladesh

The Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka issued a media statement announcing the restriction on Monday.

“Due to the pandemic situation in South Asia, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has imposed new restrictions on non-Thai nationals in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan,” it read.

The embassy stated the rules to enter Thailand: They are as follows:

“1. The Embassy will stop issuing all visa categories and Certificates of Entry (COE) from May 10, 2021 till further notice. However, travellers who have already been issued COEs and valid visas (EXCEPT tourist visas and COEs for tourism purposes which will be cancelled) may travel and arrive in Thailand by May 15, 2021.

“2. The COEs that have already issued to non-Thai nationals to enter into Thailand with the arrival date from May 16, 2021 onwards will be automatically cancelled.

“3. Applicants holding Diplomatic/UNLP Passports are still eligible to enter Thailand. Please contact the Embassy at visa.dac@mfa.mail.go.th.”