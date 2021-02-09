UK mulls tougher testing for international arrivals as virus variants spread
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2021 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 06:40 PM BdST
Britain is looking at greater testing of all people who have arrived from abroad while they are self-isolating to defend against new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, a minister said on Tuesday.
Airlines have been brought to their knees by the pandemic, with travel restrictions forcing once fast-growing brands like Norwegian to fight for survival while established names like British Airways have raised cash and laid off thousands of staff.
ITV reported that all international arrivals would have to be tested for COVID-19 on the second and eighth days of their self-isolation.
"We are constantly looking at refining our approach to the border simply because there is a risk from new variants coming from other countries around the world," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Times Radio.
"Until we have fully rolled out the vaccine and identified a way to be able to update the vaccine to meet new challenges we do have to exercise some caution about international travel," he said.
Arrivals in England must currently have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days and then self isolate for 10 days from departure.
The British government is due to require travellers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine in hotels from Feb 15. Travellers from countries deemed high risk such as South Africa would have to stay for 10 days in such hotels.
But the government is still in talks with hotels on the measures, which were introduced in places such as Australia in March 2020.
"Those discussions haven't yet concluded so there aren't hotels yet," Eustice told LBC Radio.
- UK mulls tougher testing for arrivals
- Travelling with a purpose, a 2021 resolution
- Travel never to be same it was before pandemic: Airbnb CEO
- How can I help my toddler wear a mask on a plane?
- Cox's Bazar on the tenterhooks as tourists return
- Help! Where is the safest seat on an airplane?
- Tripadvisor flags Thai hotel that put American in jail
- 800 new tourist spots marked
- UK mulls tougher testing for international arrivals as virus variants spread
- Travelling with a purpose: for some, it’s a 2021 resolution
- Airbnb CEO says travel never going back to the way it was before pandemic
- Help! How can I help my toddler wear a mask on a plane?
- Cox’s Bazar springing back to life with tourists but coronavirus worries linger
- Help! Where is the safest seat on an airplane?
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa study rings alarm
- Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election as thousands join protests against coup
- Muhith after getting a vaccine shot: ‘No feeling at all’
- More people emboldened by buzz around vaccine to battle coronavirus in Bangladesh
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots