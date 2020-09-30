IUBAT college of hospitality management organises World Tourism Day seminar
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 10:51 PM BdST
The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology or IUBAT has organised a seminar to observe the World Tourism Day 2020.
The IUBAT College of Tourism and Hospitality Management or CTHM held the virtual seminar on Sunday.
The participants discussed ‘Tourism and Rural Development’, the Day’s theme declared by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.
IUBAT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab joined as chief guest. The guest speakers were Saeed Ahmed, managing director and lead consultant of Hospitality Total Solutions Bangladesh Ltd; Md Al Amin, general manager of Six Seasons Hotel; Syed Ghulam Qadir, director of Biman Holidays; Md Alamgir Hossain, head of operations of Platinum Hotels; and Farhad H Mazumder, head of Sales and Marketing wing of Dhaka Ascott Hotel.
They highlighted the importance of the Day and the role of the stakeholders in promoting Bangladesh’s tourism industry through long-term initiatives.
Prof Dr Rab said the graduates of IUBAT’s hospitality management department are actively participating in the development of the tourism industry of the country and contributing to community development as well.
CTHM Chairman Shaikh Ershad Hossain and its Coordinator Mohammad Abu Horaira welcomed and thanked the participants.
Farzana Al Ferdous and Yusuf Hussein Khan, among other faculty mamebers, also shared their thoughts on the theme of the Day. Faculty member Mohammad Mofasserul Islam moderated the event.
- IUBAT organises World Tourism Day seminar
- Hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault
- Packing list this year has masks, sanitiser and a good boy
- Move over, sustainable travel. Regenerative travel has arrived
- Shhh! We’re heading off on vacation
- Ctg residents seek alternative holiday destinations
- Over 6,600 virus cases linked to US colleges
- The new escapism: isolationist travel
Most Read
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Verdict in daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Wednesday
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- Barishal MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah hospitalised with respiratory distress
- Case against Tarana, four others for 'distorting history' dismissed
- Unauthorised collection of phone records by agencies must stop: High Court