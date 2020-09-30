IUBAT college of hospitality management organises World Tourism Day seminar

The IUBAT College of Tourism and Hospitality Management or CTHM held the virtual seminar on Sunday.

The participants discussed ‘Tourism and Rural Development’, the Day’s theme declared by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

IUBAT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab joined as chief guest. The guest speakers were Saeed Ahmed, managing director and lead consultant of Hospitality Total Solutions Bangladesh Ltd; Md Al Amin, general manager of Six Seasons Hotel; Syed Ghulam Qadir, director of Biman Holidays; Md Alamgir Hossain, head of operations of Platinum Hotels; and Farhad H Mazumder, head of Sales and Marketing wing of Dhaka Ascott Hotel.

They highlighted the importance of the Day and the role of the stakeholders in promoting Bangladesh’s tourism industry through long-term initiatives.

Prof Dr Rab said the graduates of IUBAT’s hospitality management department are actively participating in the development of the tourism industry of the country and contributing to community development as well.

CTHM Chairman Shaikh Ershad Hossain and its Coordinator Mohammad Abu Horaira welcomed and thanked the participants.

Farzana Al Ferdous and Yusuf Hussein Khan, among other faculty mamebers, also shared their thoughts on the theme of the Day. Faculty member Mohammad Mofasserul Islam moderated the event.