Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2020 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 03:19 PM BdST
The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3% in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.
Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, tumbled 85.3%, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a meeting of tourism operators.
In the worst-case scenario, the number of foreign tourists may fall to 30 million this year from last year's 39.8 million, with spending down 22%, "if the virus situation bottoms in May," he said.
Just last week, Yuthasak said tourist numbers might drop by 6 million this year.
Tourism is crucial to Thailand as spending by foreign visitors amounted to 1.93 trillion baht ($61.15 billion) last year, or 11% of gross domestic product (GDP).
The government said last week it will seek cabinet approval on Tuesday for a $3.2 billion stimulus package to ease the virus impact.
But Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday there would be no such cash handouts.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy may grow less than 1% this year, Thanavath Phonvichai, dean and economics professor of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told reporters on Monday.
Growth in 2019 was 2.4%, the lowest in 5 years.
The central bank will closely monitor global oil prices and financial market developments and discuss them at its monetary policy review on March 25, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a text message to reporters.
The central bank last month cut its key rate by a quarter point to a record low 1.0%. Most economists expect further easing this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus
- Impact of the coronavirus ripples across Asia: ‘It has been quiet, like a cemetery’
- Coronavirus disrupts travel plans across Asia
- Spreading along with the coronavirus: Confusion
- Annual visitor arrivals at Sundarbans rise to 250,000 but drawbacks remain
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms, drugs cases citing 'name confusion'
- Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape