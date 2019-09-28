bdnews24.com’s Mamun wins first prize at Bangladesh Tourism Board photo contest

The photo for which he won the prize was taken on Apr 2018. It shows a traditional collector gathering honey from a wild beehive in the Sundarbans.

There were eight prizes---four professional and district administration categories each--and 50 common prizes in the competition.

In the professional category, Firoz Al Saba won the second, Ashraful Alam third and Piklu fourth prizes.

Mamun received Tk 200,000 in prize money. The second place winner got Tk 100,000, the third Tk 50,000 and the fourth Tk 25,000. The general prize money was worth Tk 10,000.

Under the district administration category, Kushtia received the first, Faridpur second, Rangamati third and Cox's Bazar fourth prizes.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali handed over the prizes to the winners in the photo contest in Dhaka on Friday.

Speakers address a seminar on the prospects of tourism in Bangladesh at the National Press Club on Friday.

The Bangladesh Tourism Board says that the aim at organising the competition is to collect pictures of attractive tourist spots in Bangladesh. The photos will be used for promoting tourism programmes in different places of the country and abroad.