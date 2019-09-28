bdnews24.com’s Mamun wins first prize at Bangladesh Tourism Board photo contest
Published: 28 Sep 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 12:31 AM BdST
bdnews24.com’s Head of News Photography Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, popularly known as Mamun, has won the first prize under the professional category in the Bangladesh Tourism Board photo contest in Dhaka.
The photo for which he won the prize was taken on Apr 2018. It shows a traditional collector gathering honey from a wild beehive in the Sundarbans.
There were eight prizes---four professional and district administration categories each--and 50 common prizes in the competition.
Mamun received Tk 200,000 in prize money. The second place winner got Tk 100,000, the third Tk 50,000 and the fourth Tk 25,000. The general prize money was worth Tk 10,000.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali handed over the prizes to the winners in the photo contest in Dhaka on Friday.
Speakers address a seminar on the prospects of tourism in Bangladesh at the National Press Club on Friday.
