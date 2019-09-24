Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 12:00 AM BdST
The proposed special tourist zone will house casinos to cater foreign tourists, says Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mohibul Haque.
He spoke in a press briefing on Tuesday marking the International Tourism Day on Sept 27.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali was present in the press briefing.
"Casino, which is a disputed issue at the moment, is necessary for the tourists in Bangladesh. There are casinos in Malaysia too, but one has to show their passport to enter those. At present we can't provide them such facility but we plan to introduce these facilities in the proposed exclusive tourist zone," said Mohibul Haque.
The secretary also defended the ongoing government crackdown on the illegal casinos.
"I don't disagree with the government's initiative. I completely support the decision. All I want to say is that the proposed casinos will cater only foreigners who will enter them showing their passports."
Journalists asked the secretary whether the tourist facilities will be similar to the ones offered by night clubs and casinos in Bangkok.
"I believe if we create an exclusive zone for the foreign tourists, we can provide similar facilities available in other Muslim countries. I don't see a problem with that," he said in response.
The exclusive tourist zone will be created in Cox's Bazar and the government is also doing a feasibility study on the three hill districts to determine what amenities can be offered to the tourists, the secretary said.
He said there is no policy for the private tour operators.
"We are trying to draft one and hopefully the gazzette notification will be done by November."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists