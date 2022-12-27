China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels.

After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from Jan 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.