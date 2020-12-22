Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick airport stays for year-end holidays
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2020 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 12:31 PM BdST
Staying overnight at an airport isn't unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. But choosing to spend your holidays there in a tent is something entirely different.
With the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting trips abroad, some in Singapore this holiday season are going "glamping", or glamourous camping, staying overnight in luxury tents at the retail and leisure wing of the city-state's Changi Airport.
"Usually we go out of the country every holiday but since we can't travel much and it's a school holiday, I thought why not do something different for the children," said Fadlina Musa, standing under twinkling fairy lights.
Glamping tents decked out in Christmas decorations and a backdrop of fairy lights are seen at Changi Airport, Singapore, December 21, 2020. REUTERS
Glamping isn't cheap. Guests spend up to S$360 ($269) a night for queen-sized beds, shopping discounts, a cool box for picnics and plenty of festive Christmas lights. Private bathroom facilities are not provided.
Air-conditioned gardens, walking trails and an indoor waterfall provide a sense of the great outdoors, minus the bugs, rain and humidity.
Cushions and blankets are seen in an indoor glamping tent at Changi Airport, Singapore, December 21, 2020. REUTERS
"I will look at the package," she said. "If it's worth it, then I think it's a good experience for the children who have never been camping before."
The 'glamp-cations' at Changi Airport were sold out until Dec 28, reflecting appetite among Singapore residents for creative distractions that have included flights and cruises limited to the country's airspace and waters.
- 'Glamping' in Singapore airport
- Travelling? Be prepared to quarantine
- How do tourist shops survive with no tourists?
- To quarantine or not to during pandemic
- Flight attendants face an uncertain future
- Singapore to host cruises to nowhere
- Is it safe to ride the train?
- After travelling to 52 places, I discovered NY on bike
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- Bangladesh to procure another 60m COVID vaccine doses 'by June'
- Bangladesh logs 1,470 new virus cases, 32 deaths in a day