World Tourism Day: Celebrating the colours of the south

World Tourism Day on Sept 27 celebrates the theme of “Tourism and Rural Development” at a time when countries around the world look to tourism to drive economic recovery. Bangladesh, a riverine country, boasts a flurry of floating markets in the south. Though backwater tourism is very popular among the tourists in many countries, Bangladesh failed to turn its floating markets into tourist attractions due to the lack of government planning and infrastructure. To celebrate World Tourism Day this year, bdnews24.com focused on some of the floating markets with an abundance of colours.