World Tourism Day: Celebrating the colours of the south
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman,
bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 12:29 PM BdST
Updated: 27 Sep 2020 12:29 PM BdST
World Tourism Day on Sept 27 celebrates the theme of “Tourism and Rural Development” at a time when countries around the world look to tourism to drive economic recovery. Bangladesh, a riverine country, boasts a flurry of floating markets in the south. Though backwater tourism is very popular among the tourists in many countries, Bangladesh failed to turn its floating markets into tourist attractions due to the lack of government planning and infrastructure. To celebrate World Tourism Day this year, bdnews24.com focused on some of the floating markets with an abundance of colours.
-
The floating market in the Kirtipasha canal in Bhimruli village, 15 km from Jhalakathi town, remains open throughout the year. The market is open from dawn to midday every day. The main produce available during the monsoon is guava. Later in the season, hog plum and betel nut are sold in the floating market. Besides, vegetables and seasonal fruits are available in the market throughout the year.
The peak season for the Mahmudkathi floating market is the monsoon and autumn.
-
A boat market opens in the Kuriana canal in Swarupkathi in the southern district of Pirojpur in the monsoon. The vast area of the canal is filled with hundreds of boats when boat makers from across the district come here to sell their products. The market is usually open on Fridays.
-
Another floating market opens in Atghar of Swarupkathi for the entire year. Usually, guava is sold during the season but vegetables, fruits and betel leaves are also available.
-
Mahmudkathi village in Swarupkathi is home to a floating market of seedlings. Wholesalers from across the country visit the market to buy seedlings, which are produced in the villages of Mahmudkathi, Samudoykathi, Aramkathi, Kamarkathi, Jagannathkathi, Aklam and Atghar. The market opens in the morning at the estuary of three canals in Mahmudkathi.
-
The Boithakatha floating market at the estuary of Belua river through Nazirpur in the southern district of Pirojpur is the biggest market in the area to sell agricultural produce. The market opens on every Saturday and Tuesday.
-
A floating market on the Manoharpur canal in Nazirpur sells mainly agricultural produce. The market opens on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the year.
-
The Harta floating market on the Kocha river in Uzirpur Upazila of Barishal, famous for agricultural produce, opens on Sundays and Wednesdays. Local farmers sell mainly vegetables here.