US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Aug 2020 02:44 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 02:44 AM BdST
The US State Department on Thursday lifted a global "Do Not Travel" advisory from March recommending US citizens avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead issued individual high-level warnings for about 30 countries, including Bangladesh.
"With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice," it said in a statement.
US airline stocks rose on the announcement.
The State Department issued updated country-travel specific alerts, including "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisories for about 30 countries, including India, Russia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Haiti, Iran, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Honduras and Libya.
The State Department also issued numerous new "Level 3: reconsider travel" advisories, including for members of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Armenia, the Philippines, Laos and Australia.
The United States has barred most non-US citizens from many parts of the world from traveling to the United States, including from the EU and China. China has been on the State Department's "Do Not Travel" advisory since June.
The State Department first issued the Global Level 4 "Do Not Travel" Health Advisory on March 19.
- US lifts global health travel advisory
- There’s always the private jet
- Govt aims to revive tourism
- Savouring the prospects of future travels
- Singapore seeks local boost for tourism sector
- I’m a US citizen. Where in the world can I go?
- Hostels try to adapt for COVID-19 era
- 5 Caribbean destinations reopening this summer
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip, six other policemen land in jail in Sinha killing case
- Two government agencies give officials special pay but they are not COVID-19 service providers
- Pakistan approves most expensive China-aided project to date
- Teknaf OC Pradip taken into police custody over murder of ex-army major
- Pandemic delayed his return to Bangladesh. Then Beirut blast cut his life short
- Teknaf OC Pradip removed after he is charged with ex-major Sinha murder
- Pradip, Liakat among three policemen in RAB remand over ex-major Sinha killing
- Blame for Beirut explosion begins with a leaky, troubled ship