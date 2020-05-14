Canada, US are likely to extend travel restrictions until June 21
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2020 09:17 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 09:17 AM BdST
Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian government source and a top US official said on Wednesday.
The two neighbours had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions until May 21 as cases of the disease continued to rise in both nations. Canada is now pressing for the measures to remain for another month.
"It's too early to lift the restrictions, so we're working toward an extension," said one Canadian government source, describing the talks with Washington as positive.
Chad Wolf, acting US Department of Homeland Security secretary, said later on Wednesday that restrictions across the borders with Canada and Mexico would likely be extended.
Speaking to reporters in San Diego, Wolf said officials from Canada and Mexico were willing to continue the measures “at least in the short term.”
Separately, a Mexican government source said an extension for a limited period seemed likely.
On Tuesday, the chief Canadian public health officer said the United States - where cases are increasing steadily - presented a risk.
News of the request for a 30-day extension was first reported by Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper.
The agreement allows the flow of goods across a border that stretches 5,525 miles (8,891 km) and is a crossing point for one of the world's largest bilateral trading relationships.
The United States takes 75% of all Canadian goods exports.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said talks about the border "are going well and we're confident about being able to continue to keep Canadians safe."
The total Canadian death toll edged up by just over 3% to 5,209 from 5,049 on Tuesday, official data showed on Wednesday. The data are another sign the outbreak in Canada is slowing whereas the situation in parts of the United States is more challenging.
The Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec neighbour the state of New York, a US epicentre of the disease. Canadian officials have been repeatedly pressed about the potential risk posed by arriving truck drivers.
Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Tuesday the coronavirus "could take off rapidly" unless extreme caution was exercised about relaxing the ban.
"The United States being one country that still has cases and is still trying to manage outbreaks ... presents a risk to Canada from that perspective."
- Canada, US are likely to extend travel restrictions
- The ghost town of Venice
- Coronavirus hits $45bn cruise industry
- S Arabia wants your next vacation
- What tourists need to know about floods in Venice
- How dangerous is Paris after the cathedral fire?
- Tokyo named world's safest city
- The Forbidden City opens wide as China projects new pride in its past
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- Bangladesh may consider cancelling Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
- 19 new deaths, 1,162 cases: Bangladesh sets grim milestones in virus rampage
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Hasina to issue shutdown update on Thursday
- ‘This virus may never go away,’ WHO says
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- As virus lockdown unwinds, most garment factories fall short of reopening criteria
- Third doctor dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka hospital
- Slowly but steady, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal