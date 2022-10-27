Tech rout widens as Meta sinks after results

Meta was set to lose about $67 billion in market value, if losses hold through the session, adding to the trillions of dollars that some of the biggest tech names have shed this year amid rising interest rates and a stronger dollar.

Meta itself has lost over half a trillion dollars in market value this year. Its shares were trading at $104.60 before the bell and were set to open at their lowest in over six years.

Its results come a day after Google, Microsoft and Snap posted dismal numbers, sparking a wide-spread selloff in tech stocks.

Analysts say the firm's spending towards capital-intensive projects at a time when the ad market - its major source of revenue - is drying up worried investors.

Meta expects to spend about $10 billion a year towards metaverse hardware and software, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg saying on Wednesday he expects those investments to take about a decade to bear fruit.

"Meta Horizon Worlds (at present) is a relative ghost town when compared to other 3D immersive worlds like Roblox and Fortnite," said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester.