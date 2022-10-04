Musk plans to go ahead with original price of $54.20 a share for Twitter

The agreement puts the world's richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and ends months of turbulent litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behaviour.

Musk, the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc, will take over a company he originally committed to buying in April, but soon soured on.

Twitter shares jumped 12.7% to $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time, while Tesla shares rose by 1.5%.

Bloomberg reported the move earlier, saying Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter. It cited people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for requests for comment from Reuters.