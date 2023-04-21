    বাংলা

    Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

    Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 05:38 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 05:38 AM

    Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including pop icon Beyonce and Pope Francis losing their verified statuses.

    Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks.

    "The Shining" author King, who has previously called Musk a terrible fit for Twitter, tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."

    Musk tweeted back to him: "You're welcome namaste," with a hands folded emoji.

    The Verge reported that James, who has previously said he would not pay for verification, had not paid to keep the check mark.

    Musk tweeted separately: "I'm paying for a few personally." and later tweeted "Just Shatner, LeBron and King," referring to Star Trek actor William Shatner, who had last month complained about being forced to pay to keep his blue checkmark.

    Among those losing their badges were former US president Donald Trump, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

    Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks that were earlier given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities. They served as a mark of authenticity.

    Musk said in November that Twitter will begin charging $8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch new revenue streams beyond advertising.

    The company later offered check-marks in other colours - gold for businesses and a gray for government and multilateral organisations and officials.

    It has also started displaying labels like "state-affiliated" and "automated by" against accounts to show when an account is linked to a government or is a bot.

    US non-profit National Public Radio (NPR) stopped posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds after Twitter labeled it "state-affiliated media" and later "government-funded media".

    Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) also paused its activities on Twitter and sparred with Musk over Twitter's definition of government-funded.

    RELATED STORIES
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Musk ‘unaware’ why Twitter India pulled posts on BBC documentary critical of Modi
    In January, India ordered the blocking of a BBC documentary which questioned Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots
    Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, Aug 29, 2019.
    Twitter is roughly breaking even: Musk
    Twitter has been hit by a massive decline in advertising since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Twitter again accused of legal violations
    Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees, or half its workforce, in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk
    A photo of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone placed on representations of cryptocurrency Dogecoin in this illustration taken Jun 16, 2022.
    Dogecoin jumps as Musk's Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog
    Musk is a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies and has heavily influenced prices for dogecoin and bitcoin in the past

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan