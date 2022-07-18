Russia fines Google $390m for repeated content violations: Interfax
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 08:14 PM BdST
Alphabet's Google was fined 21.8 billion roubles ($387 million) on Monday by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution of content that fall foul of its restrictions, but what had been a simmering dispute has erupted into a full-on battle since Moscow assembled its armed forces before sending them into Ukraine in February.
Late last year, Google was fined 7.2 billion roubles for failing to remove or block content.
Its Russian unit's bank account has been seized, prompting the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy and making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.
Google, which may appeal the ruling, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The communications regulator Roskomnadzor said in June that Alphabet's video platform YouTube was deliberately spreading false information about the conflict in Ukraine, and had permitted content promoting extremist views and calls for children to participate in unauthorised protests.
"The video hosting site YouTube deliberately promotes the dissemination of misleading information about the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation," Roskomnadzor said.
Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine to defuse a threat to its security and protect Russian speakers from persecution.
Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss such allegations as baseless pretexts for an illegal land grab. ($1 = 56.2500 roubles)
- Apple hovers above competition
- Apple has ended consulting deal with Jony Ive
- TikTok delays privacy changes over Europe data concerns
- Rocket booster bursts at SpaceX plant during test firing
- For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
- Musk steals the show at Sun Valley conference
- Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk
- Enforcement a worry as EU passes tech rules
- Apple hovers above competition even as smartphone market stumbles
- Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive
- TikTok delays changes to privacy policy over Europe data concerns
- Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics
- Rocket booster bursts into flames at SpaceX plant during test firing
- For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Bangladesh begins one-hour recurring power outage Tuesday amid fuel crunch
- Indian army chief Gen Pande due in Dhaka on Monday
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple