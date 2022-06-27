Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival
>>Foo Yun Chee, Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 04:32 PM BdST
Google was hit with an antitrust complaint on Monday after Danish online job-search rival Jobindex took its grievance to European Union regulators, alleging the Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O business had unfairly favoured its own job search service.
The complaint could reinvigorate EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's scrutiny of the service, Google for Jobs. Vestager said three years ago she was looking into the issue, but has yet to take any action.
The European Commission said it would assess the complaint according to the standard procedures. Jobindex's action comes four years after German media group Axel Springer's SPRGn.S jobs portal Stepstone filed a similar complaint against Google.
Google, which has been fined more than 8 billion euros ($8.4 billion) by Vestager in recent years for various anti-competitive practices, says it partners with job providers to direct people to websites with job listings relevant to them.
"Any jobs provider, big or small, is able to take part and companies are seeing increased traffic and job matches as a result of this feature," a Google spokesperson said.
Launched in Europe in 2018, Google for Jobs triggered criticism from 23 online job-search websites in 2019. They said they had lost market share after the online search giant had allegedly used its market power to push its new service.
Google's service links to postings aggregated from many employers, allowing candidates to filter, save and get alerts about openings, though they must go elsewhere to apply. Google places a large widget for the tool at the top of results for ordinary web searches.
Jobindex, one of the 23 critics three years ago, said Google had skewed what had been a highly competitive Danish market towards itself via anticompetitive means.
Founder and CEO Kaare Danielsen said Jobindex had built up the largest jobs database in Denmark by the time Google for Jobs entered the local market last year.
"Nevertheless, in the short time following the introduction of Google for Jobs in Denmark, Jobindex lost 20% of search traffic to Google's inferior service," Danielsen told Reuters.
"By putting its own inferior service at the top of results pages, Google in effect hides some of the most relevant job offerings from job seekers. Recruiters in turn may no longer reach all job seekers, unless they use Google's job service," he said.
"This does not just stifle competition amongst recruitment services but directly impairs labour markets, which are central to any economy," Danielsen said, urging the Commission to order Google to stop the alleged anti-competitive practices, fine the company and impose periodic payments to ensure compliance.
Jobindex said it had seen examples of free-riding, with some of its own job ads copied without its permission and marketed through Google for Jobs on behalf of Jobindex's business partners. It also cited privacy risks to job applicants and its clients.
- Google hit with antitrust complaint
- Apple, Android phones hacked by Italian spyware: Google
- Samsung fined $9.7m over false water-resistance claims
- China provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records
- Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit amid metaverse race
- Meta loses appeal in Russian court: TASS
- Ex-workers sue Tesla over 'mass layoff'
- Apple workers vote to unionise, a first for US
- Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival
- Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says
- Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims
- Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown
- Microsoft stops selling emotion-reading tech, limits face recognition
- Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush