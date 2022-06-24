Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 03:54 PM BdST
Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday a court ordered the local unit of Samsung Electronics to pay a A$14 million ($9.65 million) penalty for nine misleading advertisements about a water-resistance feature in some of its smartphones.
Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. The regulator had first sued the company in July 2019.
Samsung Australia said in a statement that this was not an issue in its newer, current models.
The regulator said between March 2016 and October 2018, the company ran in-store and social media advertisements that claimed the phones could be used in pools or sea water.
The ACCC, however, received hundreds of complaints from users saying the smartphones did not function properly or even stopped working entirely after being exposed to water.
The claims "promoted an important selling point for these Galaxy phones. Many consumers who purchased a Galaxy phone may have been exposed to the misleading ads before they made their decision to purchase a new phone," said ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.
Samsung and the ACCC agreed that changes the company had made to newer models of the smartphones launched in Australia from March 2018 did not face such risks from water exposure, the company said.
- Samsung fined $9.7m over false water-resistance claims
- China provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records
- Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit amid metaverse race
- Meta loses appeal in Russian court: TASS
- Ex-workers sue Tesla over 'mass layoff'
- Apple workers vote to unionise, a first for US
- SpaceX fires five over letter criticising Musk
- Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral
- Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims
- Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown
- Microsoft stops selling emotion-reading tech, limits face recognition
- Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
- South China provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records
- German watchdog launches Google Maps investigation
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Padma Bridge is a turning point for Bangladesh and 'I am part of its history', says Mosharraf
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death