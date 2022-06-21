German watchdog launches Google Maps investigation
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2022 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 04:14 PM BdST
Germany's cartel office launched an investigation of Google Germany and parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday over possible anti-competitive restrictions on the Google Maps platform.
"We have information to suggest that Google may be restricting the combination of its own map services with third-party map services," said Bundeskartellamt head Andreas Mundt.
He said examples of this could relate to the embedding of Google Maps location data, the search function or Google Street View into maps not provided by Google.
The regulator is looking into whether this "could allow Google to further expand its position of power regarding certain map services", he added.
A Google spokesperson said the company was working with regulators and would answer any questions about its business.
Under new regulations that came into force last year, the regulator can ban companies with a certain market weighting from carrying out practices that harm competition.
The office has used the rules to open parallel investigations into Google's terms and conditions for data processing and the Google News Showcase, as well as tech giants Facebook and Amazon.
- Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit amid metaverse race
- Meta loses appeal in Russian court: TASS
- Ex-workers sue Tesla over 'mass layoff'
- Apple workers vote to unionise, a first for US
- SpaceX fires five over letter criticising Musk
- Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral
- Tesla investor sues Musk over workplace discrimination claim
- Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
- South China provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records
- German watchdog launches Google Maps investigation
- Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit as metaverse race gathers steam
- Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
- Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag: TASS
- Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionise, a first for US
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Flood-hit Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport to resume services after two more days
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, first diplomat in Europe to pledge allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, dies aged 80
- Build infrastructure with floods in mind: Hasina
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- BRTC to launch AC buses on 23 routes via Padma Bridge on Jun 26
- Toll waived to cross three bridges on Padma Bridge inauguration day
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Bangladesh military scrambles to reach millions marooned after deadly flooding
- Hit by floods, people go hungry for days in northern Bangladesh district