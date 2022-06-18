Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2022 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 12:17 AM BdST
For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp's decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology.
To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers."
After the memorial went on show at a cafe run by his brother in the southern city of Gyeongju, a photo of the tombstone went viral.
Microsoft scaled down support for the once omnipresent Internet Explorer on Wednesday after a 27-year run, to focus on its faster browser, Microsoft Edge.
Jung said the memorial showed his mixed feelings for the older software, which had played such a big part in his working life.
"It was a pain in the ass, but I would call it a love-hate relationship because Explorer itself once dominated an era," he told Reuters.
He said he found it took him longer to make sure his websites and online apps worked with Explorer, than with other browsers.
But his customers kept asking him to make sure their websites looked good in Explorer, which remained the default browser in South Korean government offices and many banks for years.
Launched in 1995, Explorer became the world's leading browser for more than a decade as it was bundled with Microsoft's Windows operating system that came pre-installed in billions of computers.
But it started losing out to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s and became a subject of countless internet memes, with some developers suggesting it was sluggish compared with its rivals.
Jung said he had meant to give people a laugh with the gravestone, but was still surprised about how far the joke went online.
"That's another reason for me to thank the Explorer, it has now allowed me to make a world-class joke," he said.
"I regret that it's gone, but won't
miss it. So its retirement, to me, is a good death."
- Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral
- Tesla investor sues Musk over workplace discrimination claim
- Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
- Russia fines Google $260,000
- Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better
- Big Tech, others, to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines
- FDA allows Rune Lab using Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
- Amazon to share data, boost rivals to dodge antitrust fines
- Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
- Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimination
- Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
- Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
- Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher
- Google, Facebook, Twitter to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh names Fatima Yasmin as its first female finance secretary
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump to 433 in a day
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater as floods worsen
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power