Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimination
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2022 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 12:54 PM BdST
A Tesla Inc shareholder sued the electric car maker, Chief Executive Elon Musk and its board, accusing them of neglecting to tackle complaints about workplace discrimination and harassment, and engendering a "toxic workplace culture."
Thursday's lawsuit is the latest against Tesla, which has been accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in its factories.
"Tesla has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees," the investor, Solomon Chau, said.
"This toxic work environment has gestated internally for years, and only recently has the truth about Tesla's culture emerged," he added in the complaint.
"Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation."
Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside regular US business hours.
Kendall Law Group PLLC, the lawyers representing Chau, were not available outside regular US business hours.
Tesla has said it does not tolerate discrimination and has taken steps to tackle workers' complaints.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants -- Musk, 11 Tesla board members and the company -- of having breached their fiduciary duty by failing to address and remedy the red flags concerning internal reports of discrimination and harassment.
This caused Tesla to lose high-quality employees and incur costs for defending cases and settling fines for violations, the lawsuit said.
The case is Chau et al v. Musk et al, US District Court, Western District of Texas (Austin), 1:22-cv-00592.
- Russia fines Google $260,000
- Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better
- Big Tech, others, to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines
- FDA allows Rune Lab using Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
- Amazon to share data, boost rivals to dodge antitrust fines
- UK to probe Apple, Google's browser dominance
- Telegram to launch paid subscription plan
- Legislation needed to control misinformation
- Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
- Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
- Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher
- Google, Facebook, Twitter to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines
- Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
- Amazon offers to share data, boost rivals to dodge EU antitrust fines
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh names Fatima Yasmin as its first female finance secretary
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Father dies of injuries in Dhaka road crash, two children still hospitalised
- Bangladesh reports 357 COVID cases, the highest in 14 weeks
- Thousands marooned as flash floods fit Sylhet for third time
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- ‘Unnecessary confusion’: Finance Ministry clarifies Kamal’s remarks on black money
- Padma Bridge was possible due to the people's support: Hasina
- Russian gas flows to Europe fall, hindering bid to refill stores