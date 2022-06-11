Messaging app Telegram to launch paid subscription plan
Published: 11 Jun 2022 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 12:16 AM BdST
Messaging app Telegram will launch a paid subscription plan for its users this month, founder Pavel Durov said on Friday.
Users who will opt for Telegram Premium will get a higher limit for chats, media and file uploads, Durov said in a blog post.
"The only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option," he said.
The app, along with messaging tool Signal, have seen an increase in users following privacy concerns with larger rival WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc . Telegram currently has 500 million monthly active users and is one of the 10 most downloaded apps in the world, according to its website.
Durov said the move to offer a paid subscription was to ensure that Telegram remains funded primarily by its users and not advertisers.
