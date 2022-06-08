WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, EU says
>> Foo Yun Chee, Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:54 PM BdST
Meta's WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.
The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities said WhatsApp had not explained the changes in plain and intelligible language in breach of EU consumer law.
National enforcers have the power to impose sanctions on companies found breaching consumer laws.
The Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which is made up of national consumer watchdogs and backed by the EU executive, sent a letter to WhatsApp in January asking for clarifications on its updated privacy policy.
The regulators said a March reply from the company did not convince them, prompting them to send a second letter on Wednesday.
"WhatsApp must ensure that users understand what they are agreeing to and how their personal data is used for commercial purposes, in particular to offer services to commercial partners," the Commission's justice chief Didier Reynders said in a statement.
WhatsApp said it would respond to the letter in due course.
"Our 2021 update did not change our commitment to user privacy or the way we operate our service, including how we process, use or share data with anyone, including Meta," a spokesperson said.
- How a crypto giant became a hub for criminals
- Developers hunt for Apple headset hints
- EU deal on single mobile charging port is setback for Apple
- Crypto victims lost over $1bn since 2021
- Focus on digital money intensifies in US central banks
- Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs
- Africa's online platforms take on Silicon Valley
- Cryptoverse: Will you grow old with bitcoin?
- EU agrees on single mobile charging port in blow to Apple
- How crypto giant Binance became a hub for hackers, fraudsters and drug traffickers
- As Apple upgrades its software, developers hunt for headset hints
- Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos
- EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple
- Crypto scam victims lose more than $1 billion since 2021
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Police file case of mismanagement, negligence against 8 BM Depot officials after inferno
- Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine sceptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel