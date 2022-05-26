Apple to keep iPhone production flat in 2022
>>Reuters
Published: 26 May 2022 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 02:30 PM BdST
Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues, and cooling demand continue to hurt smartphone makers.
An outbreak of COVID-19 in China has kept its financial hub Shanghai largely paralysed by a city-wide lockdown — now in its seventh week. Beijing, meanwhile, has ramped up its quarantine efforts.
The iPhone maker's supplier Foxconn has been able to keep its workers on-site in a "closed loop" system to limit the impact on production, but lockdowns in the country have pushed many to sound demand-related warnings.
Apple had also said last month any new lockdowns in China and Taiwan, where many parts and iPhones are produced, could bring new obstacles in terms of supply and demand in the current quarter.
The developments also comes as investors brace for a drop in consumer spending on tech gadgets and services as the war in Ukraine drives up the cost of oil, food, and other staples.
Separately, Nikkei reported on Wednesday that the company had told its suppliers to speed up iPhone development after China's COVID-19 lockdowns hampered schedule for at least one of the new phones.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
- The era of borderless data is ending
- Is the end of bitcoin winter nigh?
- Activision employees to cast union vote
- A. Team wants companies to 'rent' skills instead of 'buying' them
- Apple looks to boost production outside China
- Big Tech is getting clobbered on Wall Street
- WhatsApp introduces commercial services
- Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
- The era of borderless data is ending
- Cryptoverse: Is the end of the bitcoin winter nigh?
- A vote by Activision workers could give unions a foothold in gaming
- A. Team wants to be a marketplace for ‘renting’ skills instead of ‘buying’ them
- Apple looks to boost production outside China
- Big Tech is getting clobbered on Wall Street. It’s a good time for them
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Khan
- After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war