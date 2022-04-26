Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2022 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 11:31 AM BdST
Meta Platforms Inc is set to open its first physical store where shoppers can try out and buy virtual reality headsets and other gadgets as the company plots a course to take its highly touted metaverse mainstream.
The 1,550-square feet Meta Store at the company's Burlingame campus in California opens on May 9, and will feature demos for its Quest 2 VR headset and video calling device Portal, as well as smart glasses it produces with Ray-Ban, Meta said on Monday.
The devices, except for the Ray-Ban glasses, will be available for purchase at the store. The products can also be bought online through a new shopping tab on meta.com, the company said.
Meta is investing heavily in the metaverse - a virtual space where people interact, work and play - by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points to the virtual world.
Earlier this month, the Facebook owner said it would start testing tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a VR platform Meta launched late last year.
Meta also said it would charge a 47.5% fee from creators of digital experiences and assets, a move that has attracted criticism from some app developers.
Shoppers tracking the space are awaiting the next version of the Quest 2 VR headset, likely to be released in the second quarter and widely seen by analysts as critical to the company's metaverse plans.
- The YouTube rabbit hole is nuanced
- The tech bubble that never burst
- EU targets social media's harms with landmark law
- Can AI all but end car crashes?
- PUBG stays banned in Bangladesh
- Twitter co-founder Dorsey takes aim at board
- Bionic limbs lift Gaza amputees' self-esteem
- Musk tweets on taking Tesla private false: judge
- Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
- Australian regulator sues Uber for misleading fares, seeks $19m penalty
- The YouTube rabbit hole is nuanced
- Hackers claim to target Russian institutions in barrage of cyberattacks and leaks
- The tech bubble that never burst
- EU takes aim at social media’s harms with landmark new law
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Mary, crown princess of Denmark, visits Dhaka
- New Market clash: Police identify six students as assailants in Nahid murder
- Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan
- Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Panel alerts Bangladesh to India COVID risks
- 'What can we do if people queue early for tickets?': railways minister