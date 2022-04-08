Microsoft says it disrupted attempted hacks by Russian spies
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Apr 2022 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 10:30 AM BdST
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it had disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies aimed at breaking into Ukrainian, European Union, and American targets.
In a blog post, the tech firm said a group it nicknamed "Strontium" was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.
Microsoft did not identify any of the targets by name.
Strontium is Microsoft's moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 - a hacking squad linked to Russia's military intelligence agency.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.
More stories
- Microsoft says it disrupted attempted hacks by Russians
- Facial recognition goes to war
- Focus more on digital security: PM
- US gig worker murders expose apps' safety gaps
- Meta plans virtual currency, creator coins for its apps
- Meet DALL-E, the AI that draws anything at your command
- Twitter to start testing long-awaited edit feature
- Intel suspends business in Russia
Recent Stories
- Facial recognition goes to war
- Hasina wants more focus on digital security, technological research
- US gig worker murders expose apps' safety gaps, says labour group
- Meta plans virtual currency, creator coins for its apps
- Meet DALL-E, the AI that draws anything at your command
- AI is explaining itself to humans. And it's paying off
Opinion
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- In Dhaka, a fresh influx of private cars heightens traffic mayhem
- No need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join Ukraine ‘operation’: Russian Embassy
- Pakistan's top court rules against Imran Khan, bringing his ouster closer
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
- Bangladesh visa centre opens in India’s Siliguri
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Padma bridge tolls will outweigh construction cost: finance minister
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan