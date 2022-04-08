Hasina wants more focus on digital security, technological research
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2022 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:04 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to pay more attention to digital security, highlighting the threats Bangladesh is facing with the advancement of technology.
“In fact technology creates problems sometimes along with opportunities. So we must think anew about security,” she said, speaking at a meeting of the Digital Bangladesh Taskforce at the Ganabhaban on Thursday.
“This applies in all fields. We have to even think about the money kept at the Bangladesh Bank and be more careful,” she said. The central bank suffered a cyber-heist in 2016, during which hackers stole $81 million from the foreign currency reserves. Parts of the stolen funds were recovered.
Hasina asked all to think about technology in advance. “Technology will keep improving and new ideas will pop up every day. Something may seem suitable now, but in future [that will change].”
Hasina also called for the expansion of technological research. “We need to keep researching, to keep up with the rest of the world.”
“Bangladesh will set an example to others and won’t rely on anyone else; our people have the merit. If we provide the chance to develop skills, we can make a lot of progress.”
“We have a bigger population of young people and making them capable will also help up nurture the following generations. I believe, it will turn Bangladesh into digitally smart and make progress in all aspects including education, trade and economy.”
Hasina contradicted the conventional idea that talented students are leaving the country for a better future abroad. “The youths are often returning [to the country] and working here. That’s because they can do their work from here smoothly, thanks to digital development.”
“We must keep in mind that Bangladesh is an attractive place now. We no longer need to worry about brain drain.”
“We don’t lack the manpower. Our boys and girls will study abroad and return. And Bangladesh now excels many other countries in different ways.”
