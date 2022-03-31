Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries: Google
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2022 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 03:21 PM BdST
Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google's Threat Analysis Group said in a report published on Wednesday.
The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described as "credential phishing campaigns" launched by a Russian-based group called Coldriver, or Callisto.
"These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown," the report said.
Russia, which is now under heavy Western economic sanctions following its decision to invade Ukraine on Feb 24, regularly denies accusations of mounting cyber attacks on Western targets.
In 2019, Finnish cybersecurity firm F-Secure Labs described Callisto as an unidentified and advanced threat actor "interested in intelligence gathering related to foreign and security policy" in Europe.
The group also targeted a NATO Centre of Excellence, Wednesday's Google report said, without elaborating.
In a statement, NATO did not directly address Google's report but said: "We see malicious cyber activity on a daily basis."
"NATO Centres of Excellence work alongside the Alliance but they are not part of NATO as such. We are in touch with them on this issue," the statement said.
- Russians plan melancholy version of Instagram
- How robots can assist students with disabilities
- Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output
- When Nokia pulled out of Russia, a vast surveillance system remained
- Brain implant allows fully paralysed to communicate
- Inside China's electric drive for swappable car batteries
- Suspected Okta hackers arrested
- Google tests catching health issues from phone sensors
- Russians plan melancholy version of Instagram after ban
- How robots can assist students with disabilities
- Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output
- When Nokia pulled out of Russia, a vast surveillance system remained
- Brain implant allows fully paralysed patient to communicate
- Inside China's electric drive for swappable car batteries
Most Read
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh refrained from UNGA vote on Ukraine war
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul
- Pakistan government ally quits coalition ahead of vote to oust PM
- Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalisation, large study finds
- Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says
- WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time