Meta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram
Sheila Dang, Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2022 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 12:17 AM BdST
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc will allow parents to track how much time their children are spending on Instagram and will soon roll out parental supervision features on Quest virtual reality headsets, the company said on Wednesday.
The new parental controls are part of Meta's promise to protect children using its social media apps, after a whistleblower leaked internal documents that showed the company was aware that Instagram caused body image problems for some teenage girls.
The uproar resulting from the leaked documents led to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, testifying before Congress in December, where he was grilled about children's safety online.
The Instagram supervision tools will be available in the United States beginning Wednesday and will roll out globally over the coming months, Meta said.
Parents will be able to view what accounts their children follow and can set time limits for how long their kids spend on the app.
In May, Meta will launch a dashboard that includes supervision tools for its Quest headsets and will automatically block teens from downloading age-inappropriate apps on Quest.
Parental supervision on both Instagram and Quest will require consent from teens, Meta said in a blog post.
The company added it plans to eventually allow parents to oversee their kids' activities across all of Meta's services from one central place.
- Apple iPhone SE review: a phone for the anti-consumer
- Former Disney chief enters metaverse
- Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks: Musk
- How much real money can you make from virtual art?
- Bitcoin was made for this moment. So why isn’t it booming?
- YouTube blocks Russian state media channels worldwide
- Russia opens criminal investigation of Meta
- Microsoft’s pursuit of climate goals runs into headwinds
- Apple iPhone SE review: a phone for the anti-consumer
- Former Disney chief Bob Iger enters metaverse through investment in Genies
- Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks
- How much real money can you make from virtual art?
- Bitcoin was made for this moment. So why isn’t it booming?
- YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- ‘I’m not scared of anything’: death and defiance in a besieged Ukrainian city
- Cooking oil prices still to come off the boil. So how much VAT has really been waived in Bangladesh?
- Ukraine war shifts the agenda in Congress, empowering the centre
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Moscow, Beijing working on SWIFT workaround: Russian lawmaker
- Novoair to resume daily Kolkata flights Mar 27
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25