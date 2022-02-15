Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices
Published: 15 Feb 2022 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:24 AM BdST
The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent.
The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the matter as saying that the state was seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in civil penalties.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit was filed in a state court in Marshall, Texas.
"This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans' privacy and security," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.
