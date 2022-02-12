Home > Technology

Twitter down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Published: 12 Feb 2022 12:19 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 12:19 AM BdST

Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

