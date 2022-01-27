WhatsApp has until end of Feb to clarify privacy policy change: EU
Foo Yun Chee, Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 09:48 PM BdST
Facebook unit WhatsApp has been given until the end of February to explain changes to its privacy policy and whether this complies with EU consumer protection laws after complaints from consumer groups, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members took their grievances to the EU executive and the European network of consumer authorities, saying WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms.
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said he shared the worries and has asked WhatsApp to clarify the policy and if it complies with EU consumer protection law.
"WhatsApp has until the end of February to come back to us with concrete commitments on how they will address our concerns," he said in a statement.
Areas of concern include whether the company provides sufficient information about its new terms of service and if its notifications prompting users to accept the new terms and privacy policy are fair.
The Commission said it was also concerned about the exchange of users' personal data between WhatsApp and third parties or other Facebook/Meta companies.
"We look forward to explaining to the European Commission how we protect our users' privacy in compliance with our obligations under EU law," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
- How chip shortage could incite a US-China conflict
- Microsoft’s profits continue to climb
- Google to introduce new system to track Chrome users
- Metaverse with Chinese characteristics is clean, compliant
- Japan, Russia lead record govt demands to remove Twitter content
- Why is Silicon Valley still waiting for the next big thing?
- Google sued over location tracking practices
- Google asks judge to dismiss Texas antitrust lawsuit
- How the computer chip shortage could incite a US conflict with China
- Microsoft’s profits continue to climb
- Google will introduce a new system for tracking Chrome browser users
- A metaverse with Chinese characteristics is a clean and compliant metaverse
- Twitter sees record number of govt demands to remove content, Japan and Russia lead pack
- Why is Silicon Valley still waiting for the next big thing?
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,807 in a day, another 15 die
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
- Towers rise over London’s Brick Lane, clouding its future