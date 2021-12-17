Google pledged to remove ads from climate denial sites, but many still run
>>Hiroko Tabuchi, The New York Times
Published: 17 Dec 2021 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 03:51 PM BdST
Before last month’s UN global climate summit, Google, the world’s biggest provider of ads online, made a big announcement: It would stop placing ads on sites that deny the scientific consensus on climate change.
Banned from profiting from its advertising program, Google said, were sites and videos falsely referring to global warming as a hoax or a scam. Also no longer welcome to run Google ads: Content falsely claiming that greenhouse gas emissions, or human activity, do not contribute to climate change.
But new research shows that Google’s policy has had limited effect so far.
As of Wednesday, ads placed by Google were still running on scores of articles, including ones on major right-wing sites like Breitbart, that falsely called global warming a hoax and described the UN climate conference last month as “a gigantic eco-fascist gaslighting operation.” In reality, diplomats from nearly 200 countries struck a major agreement to intensify efforts to fight the serious hazards posed by a hotter planet.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit group based in London, said Thursday that it had counted at least 50 new climate denial articles on 14 different sites, all published after Nov 9, when Google’s new policy was to have taken effect. An earlier report by the center’s researchers found that 10 of the most prominent publishers of climate denial content had received nearly 1.1 billion visits in the six months before the climate conference.
That’s a concern because the ad revenue that these denial sites earn by running Google ads then helps to fund more denial content, said Imran Ahmed, the center’s chief executive.
“The more ad revenue they get, the more they can pump out articles and they can get it in front of as many eyeballs as possible,” he said.
In fact, Google’s business model, to maximise its reach on the internet and to use personal data and algorithms to optimise ad placements, had made it “a major route for the monetisation of malignant content, whether it’s vaccine denial, identity-based hate, climate denial,” Ahmed said.
Michael Aciman, a spokesman for Google, said the company had reviewed the pages in question and had taken “appropriate enforcement actions.” Early Thursday, Breitbart climate denial articles that had displayed ads placed by Google were no longer displaying them.
“When we find content that crosses the line from policy debate to promoting climate change denial, we stop serving ads on that page or site,” Aciman said.
The findings underscore how Google has struggled to rein in even blatant examples of climate denialism, experts said. The company’s latest pledge was triggered by mounting pressure on Google to stop monetising the worst examples of online climate denial.
“There’s no ambiguity that these pages are out of sync with mainstream climate science,” said John Cook, an assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University, whose research encompasses using machine learning to identify climate misinformation. “They shouldn’t be difficult to blacklist.”
And even though much of the rest of the world has moved on from more blatant forms of climate denialism, the United States has remained particularly vulnerable, Cook said.
“There are parts of the country where science denial is still flourishing, and those tend to be the markets for these types of webpages,” he said. “Climate misinformation confuses and polarises the public, delays climate action and reduces trust in scientists.”
Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, has also come under pressure to counter election-related misinformation across its platforms, which include the video sharing site YouTube.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Google still run ads on climate denial sites
- Four resolutions for a healthier tech life in 2022
- AI synthetic media tech enters perilous phase
- Why apps suddenly want to protect kids
- How to use your phone’s privacy-protection tools
- Intel shows research for packing more power into chips
- Bangladesh students win NASA award for mission concept
- Long wait for dog phones
- Google pledged to remove ads from climate denial sites, but many still run
- Four resolutions for a healthier tech life in 2022
- Deepfake anyone? AI synthetic media tech enters perilous phase
- Why apps suddenly want to protect kids
- How to use your phone’s privacy-protection tools
- Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025
Most Read
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- Bangladesh, India bound by the power of faith and friendship: Kovind
- Train rams microbus at Dhaka level crossing. The man at the wheel loses wife and child
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh experienced a decrease in terrorist activity in 2020: US report
- On 50 years of victory, Bangladesh pledges to strive for peace, development to honour sacrifice of martyrs
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US
- A BMW hit and injured traffic sergeant’s father. Police record a case 13 days later dropping key suspect
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade