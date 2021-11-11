No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?

In Bangladesh, the channels are broadcast in an analogue system with a fuzzy output. The set-top box, a device connected to a TV, works as a decoder that makes the picture clearer.

About 60 channels are available in the analogue system, but the set-top box increases the number to nearly 250. Customers also have the option to choose certain channels to watch.

A set-top box receives the signal through the cable from the operator and then sends it to the TV after decoding it through another cable.

HOW CAN YOU GET ONE AND WHAT’S THE PRICE?

Set-top boxes are not widely available in Bangladesh, which brings the boxes mainly from China. The cable operators set up the boxes at the customers’ homes, or a subscriber can purchase one directly.

The price of a set-top box varies from Tk 1,600 to Tk 4,000, depending on quality and options.

Operators said the customers will have to pay a one-time fee or instalments for the boxes.

WHY SET-TOP BOX?

Subscribers in neighbouring India and many other countries use set-top boxes. With about 20 million customers, the number of users of the set-top box is very low in Bangladesh.

Picture clarity is the biggest benefit of a set-top box.

This system will also help the operators and the government keep count of the number of subscribers, meaning operators’ profit and the government’s revenue will increase.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT SAYS

The information and broadcasting ministry gave a Nov 30 deadline for customers in Dhaka and Chattogram to set up the boxes after a meeting among Minister Hasan Mahmud, the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh or COAB and the Association of TV Channel Owners or ATCO.

Citing the operators, the minister said at the time that they would set up digital devices and were preparing to supply the customers with set-top boxes.

The government decided to digitalise services in all divisional cities, metropolitan areas and 11 districts within Dec 31. The districts are Cumilla, Bogura, Dinajpur, Kushtia, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Jashore, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Tangail and Pabna.

CAN THE OPERATORS DO IT?

Anwar Parvez, president of COAB, said it is impossible for them to supply all customers in Dhaka and Chattogram with the boxes within the deadline. The two cities have about four million cable TV subscribers, according to him.

The operators are trying to import the set-top boxes from China on a limited scale after digitalising the services at their end, he said.

And, it will take about two years to supply the boxes to 20 million customers across the country, he added.

OPERATORS SEEK LOANS

A huge amount of money is needed to bring the set-top boxes for all the customers and so the operators have sought low-interest loans from the government to fund the supply.

Parvez demanded a waiver on import duty on the boxes. “We will be able to give the boxes to the customers at Tk 300 less than the current rates if the duty is slashed.”

He said short-term loans with low interests against their licences will help the operators bring the boxes swiftly.

Parvez also demanded more time from the government to import the boxes.

“We will be able to implement the plan [to give the box to every customer] by two years or one and a half if we get government help. If the government shuts the analogue system, a huge number of subscribers will be deprived of watching TV.”