Apple to drop customer mask requirement at many US stores: Bloomberg News

More than 100 of the company's about 270 stores across the country will scrap the requirement, with more stores adopting it gradually, the report said, citing an internal memo to Apple retail employees.

The iPhone maker declined to comment.

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus had previously prompted many tech companies, including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp, to tighten their defences.

The mask mandate will continue for Apple's retail employees, the report said.