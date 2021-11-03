Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:18 PM BdST
Netflix Inc on Tuesday rolled out its mobile games globally to members with Android devices, exploring new ground as competition stiffens on the video streaming pioneer's home turf.
Users will only require a Netflix subscription to play those games and there will be no additional fees or in-app purchases, the company said.
Offering games for free to current subscribers echoes the strategy Netflix used when moving from a business of DVDs-by-mail to streaming movies.
Its move into gaming was announced in July, as the company faced a sharp slowdown in new customers after years of rapid expansion, a pandemic-fueled boom in 2020 and searing competition from the likes of Disney+ and HBO Max.
Netflix has already introduced its games like "Stranger Things: 1984", "Stranger Things 3: The Game", "Card Blast", "Teeter Up" and "Shooting Hoops" titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain, Italy and Poland.
The streaming giant also bought video game creator Night School Studio in September and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets.
- The strange saga of China’s Huawei
- Facebook will shut down facial recognition system
- Amazon to launch first two internet satellites in 2022
- Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone
- Most back-ordered Apple product is not what you expect
- How Apple is gaining customers
- How a mistake by YouTube shows its power over media
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android
- The strange saga of China’s Huawei
- Facebook will shut down facial recognition system
- Amazon to launch first two internet satellites in 2022
- Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Nikkei
- Apple’s most back-ordered new product is not what you expect
Most Read
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
- Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post