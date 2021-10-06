Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights more efficiently
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2021 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2021 01:54 PM BdST
Alphabet Inc's Google cut fuel use and traffic delays by 10% to 20% at four locations in Israel by using artificial intelligence to optimise signal lights and it next plans to test the software in Rio de Janeiro, the company said on Wednesday.
The early-phase research project is among new software initiatives inside Google to combat climate change. Some employees as well as advocacy groups have called on the company, the world's third-most valuable, to more urgently use its influence to combat the crisis.
While Google has not addressed critics' calls to stop selling technology to oil companies or funding lawmakers who deny global warming, it has prioritised sustainability features.
Google plans in the coming weeks to allow its Nest thermostat users to buy renewable energy credits for $10 a month to offset emissions from heating and cooling. Credits will come from projects in Texas including Bethel Wind Farm and Roseland Solar. A majority of the funds will go toward credit purchases and utility-bill payment costs, Google said, without elaborating on the remainder.
For no charge across the United States, Nest users soon can automatically shift heating and cooling to times when energy is cleaner.
New informational panels alongside search results show emissions or other environmental ratings of flights globally and cars and home appliances in the United States. To stem misinformation, English, Spanish and French queries mentioning "climate change" starting this month will feature explanations from the United Nations.
Based on early results in Israel's Haifa and Beer-Sheva, Rio de Janeiro's municipal traffic authority expressed high hopes for the AI to better time traffic signal changes. It told Reuters the system should be introduced within months with locations announced soon.
Aleksandar Stevanovic, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at University of Pittsburgh, said simulations show AI could smooth traffic flow. But he questioned whether a tech company without traffic engineering expertise ultimately could bring such software to reality.
There are over 180 million OTT viewers in Southeast Asia, creating significant opportunities for brands who want to access this market.
"Every year there is someone new claiming we can do wonders," he said.
- Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights
- 70m users joined during Facebook outage: Telegram
- World sees how much it runs on Facebook apps
- Battery giants face skills gap
- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnecting after outage
- Facebook is weaker than we knew
- Ukraine arrests hacker who caused $150m damage
- Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech: whistleblower
- Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights more efficiently
- Telegram founder says over 70mn new users joined during Facebook outage
- Facebook’s apps went down. The world saw how much it runs on them
- Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway
- Facebook says some people are having trouble accessing its apps and products
- Facebook is weaker than we knew
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Hasina vows punishment for e-commerce fraudsters, recovery of funds
- Extreme heat bakes 25 Dhaka neighbourhoods as climate warms up: study
- Bangladesh resumes broadcast of BBC, CNN, Star Sports and 21 other channels
- Everyone who mishandled Kushtia Medical College project must be punished: Hasina
- Police arrest AB Bank deputy managing director over fraud case
- Captured, killed or compromised: CIA admits to losing dozens of informants
- Police rescue four of seven girls who went missing in Dhaka
- COVID payments ordered by India’s Supreme Court could total hundreds of millions of dollars
- Bangladesh logs 694 new virus cases in a day, another 23 people die