Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150 million damage to global firms
> Reuters
Published: 04 Oct 2021 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2021 06:58 PM BdST
The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said. The victims included "world-famous energy and tourism companies", it added.
The hacker was caught with the help of law enforcement officials from the United States, France, Europol and Interpol.
Police conducted searches at the homes of the defendant and his relatives.
"As a result, computer equipment, mobile phones, vehicles and more than 360 thousand dollars in cash were seized. In addition, $1.3 million was blocked on the attacker's cryptocurrencies," the police said.
More stories
- Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech: whistleblower
- Protect yourself from stalkerware apps
- Amazon settles with activist workers
- German watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone
- YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content
- Facebook puts Instagram Kids app on hold
- Signal 'fully back up'
- Top Chinese regulators ban crypto trading, mining
Recent Stories
- Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech
- Stalkerware’ apps are proliferating. Protect yourself
- Amazon settles with activist workers who say they were illegally fired
- The melting face emoji has already won us over
- German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone
- YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content
Opinion
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret assets of world leaders
- Cases of polycystic ovary syndrome are rising in Bangladesh. Experts point to a lack of awareness
- Foreign channels with ads are off air in Bangladesh. Who will clean the feed?
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drugs-on-cruise case
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- Model Piasha remanded in case over Muniya’s death
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban rule