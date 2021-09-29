YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2021 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 08:31 PM BdST
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines, it said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc is also banning prominent anti-vaccine activists, taking down several channels, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing YouTube’s Vice President Of Global Trust and Safety Matt Halprin. These include Robert F Kennedy Jr and Joseph Mercola, who have long been high-profile figures in the anti-vaccine movement.
The move comes as YouTube and other tech giants like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have been criticised for not doing enough to stop the spread of false health information on their sites.
Even as YouTube takes a tougher stance on misinformation, it faces backlash around the world. On Tuesday, Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted from YouTube, as the company said the channels had breached its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
Russia on Wednesday called the move "unprecedented information aggression," and threatened to block YouTube.
- Facebook puts Instagram Kids app on hold
- Signal 'fully back up'
- Top Chinese regulators ban crypto trading, mining
- Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation
- EU seeks common charger for all phones
- US, EU aims to rein in Big Tech
- The battle for digital privacy reshapes the internet
- Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users
- Amazon launches robot to roll around house, Disney resort voice assistant
- Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal 'strangest thing I've worked on'
- Facebook puts Instagram Kids app on hold
- Messaging platform Signal 'fully back up', resolves hosting outage
- The maps that steer us wrong
- China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- Dhamaka COO, two others arrested for fraud, embezzlement
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- Two cases filed against controversial Islamic orator Mufti Kazi Ibrahim
- Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Bangladesh’s e-commerce has remained unhinged for years. Too late to fix it?