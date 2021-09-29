German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2021 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 08:35 PM BdST
Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.
Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".
Xiaomi said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess the allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities.
The company was not immediately available for comment on the German probe.
Xiaomi emerged as the top smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, shipping a record 12.7 million units there, research firm Strategy Analytics said.
Along with other Chinese rivals on the Android operating system, Xiaomi has enjoyed a surge in market share following the enforcement of US sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , which crippled its once-dominant smartphone division.
Germany has had security concerns about using technology from Chinese companies such as Huawei in its 5G network rollout after US calls for banning the company, saying its equipment could be used to support Chinese state spying.
- Facebook puts Instagram Kids app on hold
- Signal 'fully back up'
- Top Chinese regulators ban crypto trading, mining
- Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation
- EU seeks common charger for all phones
- US, EU aims to rein in Big Tech
- The battle for digital privacy reshapes the internet
- Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users
- Amazon launches robot to roll around house, Disney resort voice assistant
- Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal 'strangest thing I've worked on'
- Facebook puts Instagram Kids app on hold
- Messaging platform Signal 'fully back up', resolves hosting outage
- The maps that steer us wrong
- China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- Dhamaka COO, two others arrested for fraud, embezzlement
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- Two cases filed against controversial Islamic orator Mufti Kazi Ibrahim
- Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Bangladesh’s e-commerce has remained unhinged for years. Too late to fix it?