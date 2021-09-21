EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles
>>Reuters
Published: 21 Sep 2021 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 11:10 PM BdST
The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said - a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.
The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.
The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.
Apple, whose iPhones are charged from its Lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers.
Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB-C connector and 21 percent a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.
