Apple asks US employees to report vaccination status

The iPhone maker has asked its staff to report their status "voluntarily" by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office, according to the report.

New guidance from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking.

Big tech firms are also delaying their return-to-office timelines as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.