Apple asks US employees to report vaccination status
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Sep 2021 12:25 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 12:25 AM BdST
Apple Inc is asking its US employees to report their vaccination status as COVID-19 cases spike in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.
The iPhone maker has asked its staff to report their status "voluntarily" by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office, according to the report.
New guidance from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking.
Big tech firms are also delaying their return-to-office timelines as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
More stories
- Apple asks US employees to report vaccination status
- China cuts online game time for minors
- A thumbs-down for streaming privacy
- Regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins public testing
- Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
- TikTok adds in-app shopping with Shopify
- Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia
Recent Stories
- Apple asks US employees to report vaccination status
- China cuts amount of time minors can spend on online games
- A thumbs-down for streaming privacy
- Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases
- Apple creates $100m fund to pay app developers in a settlement
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions continuous remand orders against Pori Moni
- Bangladesh to complete first dosing of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine by Sept 9
- Tamim Iqbal drops out of T20 World Cup
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Prof Saleheen Qadri, known for his research in industrial microbiology, dies at 73
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- DU students to undergo dope tests
- Bangladesh logs lowest virus deaths and cases in a day since June