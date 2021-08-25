Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2021 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 12:28 PM BdST
Alphabet Inc's Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city in less than the three years it took to launch in its only other market.
Waymo's announcement on Tuesday of its status and plans in San Francisco, a small peninsula of hills, trolleys, bicycles and narrow streets, shows the length that remains before driverless transport becomes commonplace.
The company's all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs initially are serving the more residential western and southern portions of the city, including Richmond and Bernal Heights. Operators are in driver's seats with hands on their knees - but prepared to steer in an emergency.
Anybody can sign up for Waymo's ride-hailing app, though the company is hand-selecting who it picks up with the list expected to grow gradually to hundreds of people. Waymo bars them from publicly discussing rides.
Sam Kansara, senior product manager at Waymo, acknowledged that autonomous vehicles are rolling out slower than Waymo and its many rivals had originally envisioned.
"There's a lot that remains to be done," Kansara said. "This is a step about starting to now get more information so that we can inform our roadmap."
The company wants feedback from people with differing backgrounds and commuting needs. It expects many riders to weigh in on challenges with hopping on and off because of San Francisco's limited curb space and rampant double parking.
Employees riding in the city since February gave the company confidence to expand to the public, Kansara said.
Waymo last October in a first-of-its-kind deployment in the United States for the industry started allowing anyone to buy rides in its fully driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivans in some Phoenix, Arizona, suburbs.
The launch followed three years of testing, but Kansara said he hopes lessons learned from that experience will bring about swifter progress in San Francisco.
- TikTok adds in-app shopping with Shopify
- Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia
- Tesla sells ‘Full Self-Driving,’ but what is it really?
- Are you ready for sentient disney robots?
- Apple’s illusion of privacy is getting harder to sell
- VR remote work app a step towards metaverse: Facebook
- Are Apple’s tools against child abuse bad for your privacy?
- T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
- TikTok adds in-app shopping, in a partnership with Shopify
- Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia
- Tesla sells ‘Full Self-Driving,’ but what is it really?
- Are you ready for sentient disney robots?
- Apple’s illusion of privacy is getting harder to sell
- US startup boom in the pandemic is growing stronger
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Taliban reject extended deadline as US races to finish evacuation
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- $51 billion in foreign aid still stuck in the pipeline
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Court to hear 11 cases against Khaleda Zia on Oct 20