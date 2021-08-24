Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia

The National Cyber Security Index on NCSI measures countries’ preparedness to prevent cyber incidents and fight cyber threats.

Bangladesh has scored 59.74 points while India has been positioned 39th with the same score.

Greece tops the NCSI ranking with 96.1 points, followed by Czech Republic with 92.21 and Estonia with 90.91, according to latest data.

The US has been ranked 17th on the index while the UK on 19th. Singapore is the only Asian country among the top 20 with the 16th position.

“Bangladesh’s capacity to ensure cyber security is increasing. This recognition will encourage us to prevent cyberattacks in future,” said Tarique M Barkaullah, director of the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team.