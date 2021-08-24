Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia
Tech Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2021 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2021 02:40 AM BdST
Bangladesh has improved 27 places to rank top in South Asia, and 38th among 160 countries, in the latest National Cyber Security Index of Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation.
The National Cyber Security Index on NCSI measures countries’ preparedness to prevent cyber incidents and fight cyber threats.
Bangladesh has scored 59.74 points while India has been positioned 39th with the same score.
Greece tops the NCSI ranking with 96.1 points, followed by Czech Republic with 92.21 and Estonia with 90.91, according to latest data.
The US has been ranked 17th on the index while the UK on 19th. Singapore is the only Asian country among the top 20 with the 16th position.
“Bangladesh’s capacity to ensure cyber security is increasing. This recognition will encourage us to prevent cyberattacks in future,” said Tarique M Barkaullah, director of the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team.
- Tesla sells ‘Full Self-Driving,’ but what is it really?
- Are you ready for sentient disney robots?
- Apple’s illusion of privacy is getting harder to sell
- VR remote work app a step towards metaverse: Facebook
- Are Apple’s tools against child abuse bad for your privacy?
- T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
- China should root out games that distort history: CNR
- Apple's child protection features spark concern
- Tesla sells ‘Full Self-Driving,’ but what is it really?
- Are you ready for sentient disney robots?
- Apple’s illusion of privacy is getting harder to sell
- US startup boom in the pandemic is growing stronger
- Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the 'metaverse'
- Are Apple’s tools against child abuse bad for your privacy?
Most Read
- No more ‘mass’ vaccination: Bangladesh to continue registration as new doses arrive
- Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day
- ‘Dream one step closer to reality’: Padma Bridge gets final slab
- CID frees daughters of Japanese woman from Bangladeshi husband’s custody
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Sinha murder: witnesses begin to testify in Cox’s Bazar court
- Barishal mayor meets officials of administration, police after clash
- At Kabul’s airport, the situation grows increasingly dire
- Second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken without SMS
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court