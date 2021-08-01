Bezos’ rocket company loses challenge to NASA SpaceX moon contract
Kenneth Chang and Catie Edmondson, The New York Times
Published: 01 Aug 2021 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2021 01:09 PM BdST
Jeff Bezos’ rocket company carried him to the edge of space last week. But it won’t be flying NASA astronauts to the moon’s surface, at least for now.
The Government Accountability Office on Friday rejected protests challenging NASA’s decision to go with just one spacecraft lander design for its return of astronauts to the moon, a $2.9 billion award that went to Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX.
The competition for the contracts was seen as a battle of billionaires between Musk and Bezos, founder of Amazon who also started a rocket company, Blue Origin. A third company, Dynetics, a defence contractor in Huntsville, Alabama, was also competing for the contract.
In a twist, the loss of the protest may actually help Blue Origin. If the GAO had upheld the protest, NASA may have had to redo the competition, which seeks a system that can take astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon and back. Redoing the competition would most likely have taken months.
NASA officials can now decide whether to take up Bezos on an offer he made in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Monday: to effectively slice $2 billion off the $6 billion proposal from Blue Origin, which collaborated with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
When the competition was announced, NASA officials said they wanted more than one design to ensure both competition and redundancy in case one of the companies stumbled.
But in April, NASA announced that it was awarding just one contract, to SpaceX. The company will use the money for the development of Starship, the large reusable spacecraft that the company is developing in South Texas and that is central to Musk’s ambitions of one day sending people to Mars.
Blue Origin and Dynetics protested the award to the Government Accountability Office, which can review federal contract decisions. The GAO said NASA did not violate any of its rules by making just one award — the announcement of the competition said NASA reserved the right to make just one award — or none at all.
The current bids by Blue Origin and Dynetics remain valid until Aug. 9. A Blue Origin spokesman said the company has requested that NASA extend the deadline to Nov. 1 “to ensure NASA has every chance to award a second provider and restore competition.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Indigenous archaeologist tracks down missing children
- Russia fines Google 3m rbls for violating data law
- A new term needed for video games
- Facebook and tech giants to target far-right militias in database
- QR codes are here to stay
- Bezos offers NASA $2bn for moon mission contract
- Facebook to work on 'metaverse'
- How tech won the pandemic
- The Indigenous archaeologist tracking down the missing residential children
- Russia fines Google 3m rbls for violating personal data law
- We need a new term for video games
- Facebook and tech giants to target attacker manifestos, far-right militias in database
- QR codes are here to stay. So is the tracking they allow
- Bezos offers NASA $2bn in exchange for moon mission contract
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 9,369 virus cases in a day, another 218 people die
- 'What's the point of lockdown?': Dhaka gets busier as pandemic curbs wear off
- Bangladesh botches lockdown again, forces workers to cities amid deadly COVID wave
- Data shows Bangladesh's average COVID vaccination rate among lowest in South Asia
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Body of Reuters photographer was mutilated in Taliban custody, officials say
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes continue