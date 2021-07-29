Russia fines Google 3m rbls for violating personal data law
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2021 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 09:19 PM BdST
Russia on Thursday fined Google 3 million roubles ($41,017) for violating personal data legislation, Google's first fine for that offence, Moscow's Tagansky District Court said.
Google confirmed the fine and offered no further comment.
The penalty comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia.
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last month that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., could be fined up to 6 million roubles for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory.
Russia has previously fined Google for not deleting banned content. Google has also irked the Russian authorities by blocking some YouTube accounts owned by pro-Kremlin figures and media.
A Moscow court on Thursday registered administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter for the same offence, the Interfax news agency reported, but did not set a court date.
Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The two companies, fined 4 million roubles each in February 2020 for breaching Russian data law, were warned in May that they must open databases in the country by July or face fines of up to 18 million roubles.
Microsoft's LinkedIn is blocked in Russia after a court found it breached the data-storage rule, passed in 2015.
- A new term needed for video games
- Facebook and tech giants to target far-right militias in database
- QR codes are here to stay
- Bezos offers NASA $2bn for moon mission contract
- Facebook to work on 'metaverse'
- How tech won the pandemic
- What should happen to our data when we die?
- Macron changes phone in light of Pegasus case
- Russia fines Google 3m rbls for violating personal data law
- We need a new term for video games
- Facebook and tech giants to target attacker manifestos, far-right militias in database
- QR codes are here to stay. So is the tracking they allow
- Bezos offers NASA $2bn in exchange for moon mission contract
- Facebook sets up new team to work on the 'metaverse'
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh lowers COVID vaccine age limit to 25
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Bangladesh business leaders push for reopening of factories in pandemic
- AstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894m, submission for US approval delayed
- CMCH withdraws general diary as police believe Surokkha website was not hacked
- Poachers prowl into Sundarbans for tigers as smugglers make lucrative offers
- PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director
- Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation