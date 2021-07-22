Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2021 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 10:46 PM BdST
Websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale Corp and American Express were facing outages on Thursday.
This is the third such incident in a span of just two months, after multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe in June, with some reports pointing to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.
Cloud services provider Akamai Technologies gave an alert on an "Edge DNS" service incident, noting a "partial outage" on its website and said it was investigating the issue.
"We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service," it said on its website.
Reports by users showed 4,000 issues on Airbnb's website, while about 1,800 Home Depot users reported problems, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.
Websites were not loading and displayed domain name system (DNS) service errors.
DNS or Domain Name System is a service that translates readable domain names to machine readable IP addresses, connecting it to a server and delivering the requested page on the user's phone or laptop.
