Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2021 08:55 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 08:55 AM BdST
Facebook on Saturday defended itself against US President Joe Biden's assertion that the
social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story.
"The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19," Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president. "President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed."
COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.
"They're killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people," Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.
The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines for it, and says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.
The Delta variant of the virus is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said on Friday.
American states are up 70% virus infections over the previous week and deaths are up 26%, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.
- Facebook claims no blame for US vaccine goals failure
- Facebook 'killing people' with COVID misinformation: Biden
- Xiaomi overtakes Apple in smartphone race
- Israeli group sell tools to hack windows
- Google expands India cloud services
- Inside Facebook’s data wars
- Microsoft to offer cloud-based Windows operating system
- Facebook wants to court creators
- Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals
- Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID misinformation
- Shimulia ferries, launches packed with homebound travellers as Eid exodus continues
- Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker: Canalys
- Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows
- Google expands India cloud services with new infrastructure push
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad amid ACC probe
- Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
- Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day
- Bangladesh passes deadliest week in COVID: 1,480 deaths, over 83,000 cases
- Body of medical student found hanging in Gulshan home
- Dara Khosrowshahi, dad of Silicon Valley
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- US COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Bangladesh, Ukraine