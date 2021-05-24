Home > Technology

Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28

Published: 24 May 2021 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 04:00 AM BdST

Internet users in Bangladesh may experience slow speed for around eight hours from 2pm on May 28 as the authorities will transfer the connection of an underground route to another.

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd said in a notice on Sunday that the alternative route has been set up due to road development work from the Cox’s Bazar landing station of SEA-ME-WE-4 submarine cable to its beach manhole.

The work to connect the new route with the submarine cable will continue for nearly eight hours and the terminated circuits at the landing station will remain shut at this time.

The second submarine cable and the six International Terrestrial Cable or ITC lines will remain operational.

Bangladesh connected to the first submarine cable in 2005 and to the second in 2017 through the landing station at Kolapara in Patuakhali.

It receives 1,700 gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth through the submarine cables.

