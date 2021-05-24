Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd said in a notice on Sunday that the alternative route has been set up due to road development work from the Cox’s Bazar landing station of SEA-ME-WE-4 submarine cable to its beach manhole.

The work to connect the new route with the submarine cable will continue for nearly eight hours and the terminated circuits at the landing station will remain shut at this time.

The second submarine cable and the six International Terrestrial Cable or ITC lines will remain operational.

Bangladesh connected to the first submarine cable in 2005 and to the second in 2017 through the landing station at Kolapara in Patuakhali.

It receives 1,700 gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth through the submarine cables.