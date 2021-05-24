Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2021 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 04:00 AM BdST
Internet users in Bangladesh may experience slow speed for around eight hours from 2pm on May 28 as the authorities will transfer the connection of an underground route to another.
Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd said in a notice on Sunday that the alternative route has been set up due to road development work from the Cox’s Bazar landing station of SEA-ME-WE-4 submarine cable to its beach manhole.
The second submarine cable and the six International Terrestrial Cable or ITC lines will remain operational.
Bangladesh connected to the first submarine cable in 2005 and to the second in 2017 through the landing station at Kolapara in Patuakhali.
It receives 1,700 gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth through the submarine cables.
